Open Menu

Collective Efforts Stressed To Control Spread Of Diabetes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Collective efforts stressed to control spread of diabetes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Khyber Paktunkhwa Advisor for Health, Ihtesham Ali has stressed the need for collective efforts to curb the spread of diabetes and the life-threatening condition related to it.

Chairing a meeting of the Diabetes Task Force here he emphasized the crucial role of public awareness in combating diabetes, urging the use of all communication platforms to educate the public, saud a press release.

He expressed grave concern over the alarming prevalence of diabetes in the province and instructed the authorities to take urgent preventive measures.

The advisor called diabetes the "root of all diseases" and highlighted the dire lack of awareness about the illness. He proposed including diabetes education in school textbooks to raise awareness from an early age.

The meeting was attended by former D-TALK and Insulin for Life Project Director Dr A.H. Aamir, WHO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Office Head Dr Babar Alam, representatives from the Finance and Planning and Development Departments, and other members of the task force.

The meeting was informed that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 30 percent of Pakistan's population is affected by diabetes, amounting to 33 million people.

It was further revealed that diabetes can reduce life expectancy by 5 to 10 years. Pakistan ranks as the third-highest country globally in terms of diabetes prevalence, with the disease spreading rapidly across the society.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media Academy organise tra ..

13 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

13 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

13 hours ago
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school qua ..

SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

13 hours ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

13 hours ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

13 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

13 hours ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

13 hours ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan