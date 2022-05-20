Collective efforts stressed to eradicate polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan has underlined the need for making collective efforts to eradicate polio from the area.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on polio eradication at his office.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in the fight against polio and added that solid measures would be taken to make the polio campaign starting from May 23 a success in any case.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Anwar Khan Sherani, Pak Army officers Superintendent of Police Bannu, SP Lakki Marwat, SP North Waziristan, District Health were present on the occasion. Officers from Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan were present.

During the meeting, anti-polio officials and representatives of the health department briefed the participants about the anti-polio procedures and the current situation.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan Army and Police personnel would also be deployed to provide security to anti-polio workers.

On this occasion, Commissioner Bannu Division said that each anti-polio group had to be accountable for the task assigned.

Commissioner Bannu Division said that eradication of polio from Bannu Division like other parts of the country would be made possible in any case.

It may be recalled that after the first polio case of this year came to light on April 22, 2022 from the Mirali area of newly merged North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Emergency Operations Center planned to launch a five-day special anti-polio campaign in Bannu and North Waziristan from May 23.

Meanwhile, anti-polio experts, while briefing the meeting, said that a polio case has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after 21 months, which is proof that the ongoing anti-polio campaigns have helped in controlling the virus.