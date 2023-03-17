Collective efforts stressed to prevent dengue fever

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Ahad Yusuf has underlined the need for making collective efforts to prevent dengue fever in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the implementation progress on the dengue action plan by the departments concerned.

The meeting was attended by officials of the department of health, education, police, Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA), local government, forests, BISE Dera, colleges, irrigation, public health, Communication and Work(C&W) and representatives of other relevant departments.

Briefing the meeting, it was told that besides various preventive measures against the dengue ailment, beds have also been arranged in the hospital for dengue patients so that timely treatment could be provided.

It was also informed that the dengue virus was spread by a special type of mosquito that thrives in stagnant and clean water and these mosquitoes become more aggressive during sunset and sunrise hours, so special precautions should be taken during these times.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that all departments should be alert and take all steps to prevent the dengue virus and no negligence would be tolerated in his regard.

He also appealed to citizens to take precautionary measures by disposing of clean and stagnant water in their homes at the time of sunrise and sunset.

He urged them to stay indoors and avoid wearing clothes with open sleeves and use nets on doors and windows at home and use mosquito nets (mosquito repellents).