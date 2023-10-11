Open Menu

Collective Efforts Stressed To Protect Children From Polio

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad has underlined the need for making collective efforts to protect the young generation from the crippling disease of polio by ensuring that each child upto five years is vaccinated during anti-polio campaigns.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at his office to review progress of ongoing anti-polio drive in the district.

The meeting was attended by Officers and representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), health department, Police, EPI and officials of other relevant departments.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding various issues pertaining to the current anti-polio drive and efforts to achieve the set target.

The deputy commissioner directed officials concerned to perform their duties with high spirit and dedication in order to make the area polio-free.

In this regard, he said no negligence or complacency would be tolerated and it should be ensured that children aged up to five years age were administered anti-polio drops during anti-polio drives so that no child suffered from life-long disability due to lack of vaccination.

