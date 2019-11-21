UrduPoint.com
Collective Efforts Stressed To Purge Society From Drugs

Thu 21st November 2019

Collective efforts stressed to purge society from drugs

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Khan on Thursday underlined the need for making collective efforts to eliminate menace of drugs from society

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Khan on Thursday underlined the need for making collective efforts to eliminate menace of drugs from society.

Addressing a ceremony held at Government Post Graduate College to raise awareness about use of drugs, the DPO said there was a need to raise awareness among masses about use of drugs especially the ice-drugs which had afflicted educational institutions too.

He expressed his dismay that use of ice-drugs by students was growing at alarming and added that the district police had resolved to eliminate ice-drugs dealers and purge the society from the menace for once and for all.

As part of such efforts, the DPO said the district police had conducted successful raids in which several international ice-drugs smugglers had been arrested and recovered the drugs in massive quantity from their possession.

He also appealed parents to come forward and cooperate with police to weed out the drugs from society and secure future of the young generation.

The ceremony was attended by students, teachers and parents besides officials of police force.

