Collective efforts stressed to strengthen PESCO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Sardar Arif Khan Sadozai Friday underlined the need for making joint efforts to improve the efficiency of the Company.

The PESCO Chief Executive while talking to the media urged consumers to pay bills regularly and avoid unnecessary use of power to protect the system from excessive load.

He informed that in Dera Ismail Khan PESCO Dera Circle alone, various institutions and electricity consumers including PD meters were defaulters of a sum of Rs 30 billion including Rs 170 million against City and Cantt feeders whereas Sheikh Yousaf feeder-1 and 2 owe Rs 400 million, he added.

He said effective measures were being taken to improve the power supply system besides accelerating efforts to overcome the issue of power theft.

He said eradication of power theft was among the top priorities of the company and in that regard, no leniency would be tolerated.

He said operations by the PESCO team were underway against 'Kunda' mafia across the province and cases were registered against them.

He said that construction work on two new grid stations in Dera Ismail Khan had entered into the final stage that eventually improve the electricity system in the district optimally.

He said that new grid stations including DI Khan-2 Grid Station and Bundkorai Grid Station were initiated as part of efforts to overcome issues of recurring and frequent power tripping in the area and with completion of these stations, these issues would be resolved.

Besides, he said that shortage of staff was yet another challenge which would be overcome soon.

Meanwhile, several delegations led by District General Secretary of JUI Chaudhry Ashfaq Advocate and in-charge of Sahara Center Amir Khan Sadozai called on him and apprised him about issues pertaining to electricity in respective areas.

In this regard, Arif Khan Sadozai assured that steps would be taken for resolving these issues.

WAPDA Hydro Labor Union Zonal Chairman Noor Ul Amin Marwat and City Division Chairman Ehsanullah Khan led delegation also met him and informed him about the problems of WAPDA Hydro Labor Union.

He assured that the problems of Hydro Labor Union would be resolved soon.

Dera Circle Nadir Zaman Kundi, XEN PESCO City Division Hizbullah Mehsud, XEN Rural Division Shaukatullah Khan Mehsud, Grid Incharge Waseem Khan, XEN Tank Ayaz Burki, Zafar Iqbal and other officials of the company were also present on the occasion.