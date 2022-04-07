Collective efforts to be made for development of Peshawar: Mayor

Mayor of Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said Thursday that concerted efforts would be made for the development of the city and improving its traffic system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Mayor of Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said Thursday that concerted efforts would be made for the development of the city and improving its traffic system.

Talking in various meetings, he said that all the relevant departments including the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Cantonment board, WSSP, and traffic police should come up with a comprehensive plan for the development of the city.

He said that Peshawar was the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its construction and development and beauty was a reflection of the construction and development and beauty of the province.

The mayor said that a meeting of various departments would be convened soon to formulate a strategy to make Peshawar a model and the most modern city through joint efforts.