Collective efforts to be made for maintaining dignity of Balochistan: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Wednesday said collective efforts would be made to maintain the dignity of beautiful of Balochistan.

He said the dream of sustainable development could only be realized by adapting Balochistan to modern requirements and teaching latest skills to the new generation.

He expressed these views while talking to Kohlu's delegation led by Wadera Ghazi Khan Fawadi here at Governor House.

The delegation of National Solidarity OGDCL Kohlu includes Jahangir Murree of All Murree Alliance, Mehrab Baloch of National Party, Juma Khan Zarkoon of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Farooq Murree of BNP, Malik Abdul Aziz Zarkoon of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Labor Party's Qasim Murree and Abdul Rahim of Sherani Foundation.

On this occasion, the governor said "It is our good fortune that our province is rich in natural resources and minerals. Therefore, it is important that we focus on educating our youth in a modern way as well as teaching them modern skills according to new requirements,".

The delegation conveyed their demands and concerns to the governor on behalf of the people of Kohlu and said that the people of the area were facing many problems and difficulties even in this advanced era.