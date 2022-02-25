UrduPoint.com

Collective Efforts To Be Made To Eradicate Polio: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Collective efforts to be made to eradicate polio: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Mardan, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah said that collective efforts would be made to make the area polio-free.

"It is a responsibility of every individual or any organization, rather it was a collective responsibility to protect our children from the crippling disease of polio by administering anti-polio drop to our children up to five years of age in each anti-polio campaign," he expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of task force to review preparation for upcoming anti-polio drive starting from February 28.

He said that 700,000 children would be administered anti-polio drops during the five-day campaign and added that concrete efforts should be made to ensure that each child up to five year of age was immunized by the polio teams.

The meeting was informed that 2849 teams had been constituted including mobile, fixed and transit teams to reach out to the targeted population and administer polo drops.

It was added that elaborated security arrangements had been made to provide security to the polio teams who would be visiting house to house to immunize children.

He also appealed the parents to come forward and get their children immunized during the campaign to make it a complete success.

