Collective efforts to control dengue: commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Maryam Khan said on Tuesday that dengue virus would be controlled through collective efforts and a coordinated strategy.

She expressed these views in a review meeting of anti-dengue activities in the division.

The commissioner said an effective surveillance of dengue larva should be ensured and directed deputy commissioners to hold weekly district emergency response committee meetings to check and monitor performance of surveillance teams.

The commissioner said the government was concentrating on complete eradication ofdengue while negligence would not be tolerated.