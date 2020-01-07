UrduPoint.com
Collective Efforts, Unity Must For Resolving National Issues: Spokesperson To PM

Collective efforts, unity must for resolving national issues: Spokesperson to PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Spokesperson to Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chann on Tuesday underlined the need for collective efforts and unity for resolving national level issues.

Brushed aside the personal interest and focus on giving priority to national matters for taking the country forward, he expressed these views while speaking in a private news channel program.

Appreciating the political parties role in Army Chief's extension bill, he said the matters of extension to services of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), had been resolved with the support of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N. Same spirit needed from the Opposition benches for making progress in every sector in future, he added.

In reply to a question about stagnant economy and rising inflation, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been responsible for borrowing heavy loans and spending it to the projects having less important for the common man.

Providing subsidy to the projects like Rawalpindi, Multan metro bus services and Orange train for the people of Lahore, he said it was not a sensible decision to spend heavy amount on less significant public sector schemes. The nation needs educational institutions and health facilities, he said adding that we have lost public money and heavy loans on useless projects.

Nadeem Afzal Chann said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was trying to remove the filth of decades long and making efforts to streamline the system in economic and agriculture sectors.

