Collective Efforts Urged To Counter Dengue Spread In Murree
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) An important meeting to address dengue virus prevention was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi at the DC Office on Tuesday. The meeting emphasized immediate and effective measures, including intensified cleanliness drives and public awareness campaigns, to curb the spread of dengue. The deputy commissioner stressed the importance of making Murree a dengue-free city through coordinated efforts and public participation.
Attendees included District Police Officer Murree Asif Amin Awan, Additional DC Revenue Umar Owais Kiani, Additional DC General Kamran Saghir, Rescue 1122 In-Charge Kamran, Chief Officer Health Murree Ihsan, Chief Officer education Tariq, Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital Murree Owais Alam, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Manager Talha Mir, and heads of all district departments.
The DC was briefed on ongoing dengue prevention measures and future strategies. Discussions covered public awareness, sanitation conditions, monitoring of water reservoirs, and healthcare facilities for dengue patients. The deputy commissioner directed all departments to prioritize cleanliness in public places, schools, hospitals, and neighborhoods, and to launch targeted campaigns to prevent mosquito breeding.
“Our goal is to make Murree dengue-free, which requires a coordinated strategy at all levels. This battle cannot be won without public involvement”, he said.
The meeting resolved to accelerate awareness campaigns and enhance sanitation systems to combat the disease effectively.
