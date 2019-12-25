Collective efforts vital for prosperity of country:Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Wednesday congratulated the Christian community on Christmas.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Wednesday congratulated the Christian community on Christmas.

In his message issued here, he felicitated the nation on the birth anniversary of Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The minister said: "with the grace of Allah Almighty and struggle of our forefathers today we are celebrating Christmas and birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam in an independent country." He said that Quaid-e-Azam made a separate homeland to end the exploitation of Muslims by the Hindus.

Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said "In Pakistan all minorities are enjoying equal rights", adding that collective efforts were required to make country a prosperous land as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.