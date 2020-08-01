UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Collective efforts vital to ensure development in country: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that collective efforts are required to ensure progress and prosperity in the country.

He said this during a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar after offering Eid ul Azha prayer at Governor's House on Saturday.

According to official sources, during the meeting steps taken for the security of the life and property of the people during Eid ul Azha and cleanliness arrangements came under discussion.

CM said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making all out efforts to provide relief to people.

He said that those who spread rumours always faced failure and added that any hurdle in the development of the country would not be tolerated.

Usman Buzdar said, "Eid is occasion of happiness and people should share the happiness with the less privileged segment of society." CM said, "It is our mission to serve people of Punjab in best possible way." Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Punjab government was taking historical steps for the welfare of people.

He said that it was the top priority of the government to provide basic facilities to people.

Sarwar said that all stakeholders of the government were on same page adding that present government was well focused to strengthen country.

