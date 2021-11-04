UrduPoint.com

Collective Efforts Vital To Promote Harmony: Usman Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan here on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

During the meeting important matters including the law and order situation came under discussion.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary, ACS (Home) and Principal Secretary to CM were also present.

Usman Buzdar said that the national interest had been kept supreme by the present government and collective efforts were required to make Pakistan a citadel of peace and to promote harmony in the region.

He further said that Pakistan would move forward by promoting unity and brotherhood and added that matters had been resolved by following the principles of prudence statesmanship and maturity.

He said that unfortunately, the opposition tried to politicize the national interest.

