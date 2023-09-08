Collective efforts vital to put country in right direction: Aneeq Ahmad

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmad, during a visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), said here on Friday that as a nation, collective efforts were required to put the country in the right direction.

He said, "Pakistanis are peace-loving people and we welcome people with open heart." He said all segments of society felt pain of the Jaranwala incident. He said the Pakistan flag was incomplete if white part was missing in it.

Aneeq Ahmad said, "Our religious scholars open doors of mosques for their Christian brothers just to tell that islam is a progressive religion, it welcomes people and tells them that Islam provides everyone with help in times of distress." The caretaker minister said that the country was passing through difficult times, and added that nations did face crises and challenges in their lives.

There was need to help people get rid of distress, the minister said adding that strategies were being evolved which would yield good results. He said that sincerity and capability were present in society, and just a little bit patience was required to overcome challenges.

To a question, he said that people should love each other, which was a message of Pakistan for India and its people.

To another query, he said that strengthening of religious tourism would yield positive impact on country's economy.

He said at present there were 901 Hajj operators in Pakistan, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia wanted to reduce the number to 200 for proper management.

Regarding question about hoarding of Dollars, Aneeq Ahmad said that country's interest was above personal interests and hoarding was not a good practice at all. He said that 52 topics of different subjects had been prepared which would be discussed during the Juma prayers across country.

Aneeq Ahmad said that he was happy to visit the LCCI and good facilities were being offered here to the members and their families.�He said, "We all are brother and there should be no differences based on sects."LCCI President Kashif Anwar also presented souvenir to the caretaker minister.