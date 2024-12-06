Collective Efforts Vital To Resolve Issues Of Provincial Areas: Muqam
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Engir Amir Muqam on Thursday stressed the need for collective efforts to resolve issues of the provincial areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.
The purpose of all parties conference was to address genuine issues of the people and maintain peace in the provincial parts, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Besides Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said there are also other political parties in KP.
Replying to a question, he said, it was the responsibility of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to call the meeting for ensuring peace and tranquility in the provincial parts including Parachinar and Kurram Agency.
Recent Stories
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar calls on Bilawal Bhutto
Sindh CS chairs meeting of College Education Department
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM congratulates PML-N's Rana Tahir on taking clear lead in by-election12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution calling for Israel's withdrawal from Palestine: FO spox22 minutes ago
-
Pakistani NGO AGHS Legal Aid Cell Wins Prestigious Sérgio Vieira de Mello Prize22 minutes ago
-
PDMA organized training workshop on “Developing Disaster Risk Reduction Plan”42 minutes ago
-
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours52 minutes ago
-
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media52 minutes ago
-
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt52 minutes ago
-
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad52 minutes ago
-
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation52 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean Mission'52 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development plan52 minutes ago
-
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family52 minutes ago