Collective efforts vital to resolve issues of provincial areas: Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Engir Amir Muqam on Thursday stressed the need for collective efforts to resolve issues of the provincial areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

The purpose of all parties conference was to address genuine issues of the people and maintain peace in the provincial parts, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Besides Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said there are also other political parties in KP.

Replying to a question, he said, it was the responsibility of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to call the meeting for ensuring peace and tranquility in the provincial parts including Parachinar and Kurram Agency.