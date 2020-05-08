Collective efforts vital to tackle community crisis: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that in case of community crisis, collective efforts were made by community to get rid of it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that in case of community crisis, collective efforts were made by community to get rid of it.

He said this while addressing a press conference here on Friday. He said that almost one million youth got registered in 'Tiger Force', adding that 82000 youth got themselves registered from Lahore.

Usman Dar said that MPAs would distribute ration to 5000 deserving families, adding that 'Tiger Force' had been given duty to ensure provision of ration to the needy people at their door step.

Volunteers of 'Tiger Force' were also working in the field hospitals, he added.

He further said that registration of unemployed labourers was also underway.

Special Assistant said: "It is a message for opposition that youngsters of Tiger force have came forward to help needy people without any self interest and we need to give them respect." While commenting on Chaudhry brothers case in National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said that NAB was an independent department.

It is pertinent to mention here that ration distribution ceremony was organised by MPA Nazir Chohan in Township area.

Nazir Chohan on the occasion said that all possible efforts were being made to provide ration to 5000 deserving people in the constituency.