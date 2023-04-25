Collective funeral of nine policemen offered at Swat police lines

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The collective funeral of the nine martyred policemen were offered at Swat Police Line here Tuesday.

Besides others, the IGP Khyber Pakthunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, DIG Counter Terrorism Department, Tauseef Khalid, District Police Officer Swat, senior civil and military officers, and relatives of the victims attended.

Later, their bodies were shifted to their native villages and towns for last rituals where they were laid to rest in full police honour.

According to IGP KP, 15 people were martyred including nine policemen and six civilians, and about 43 others injured in the last night explosions at Counter Terrorism Department police station's ammunition depot.

As a result of huge fire and blasts, the police station was razed to ground besides caused damages to the nearby buildings where rescue operations started.

The people started coming to the residences of the victims and were offering fateha for eternal peace of the deceased.

Grief and sorrow prevailed in the natives areas of the deceased.