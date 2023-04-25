UrduPoint.com

Collective Funeral Of Nine Policemen Offered At Swat Police Lines

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Collective funeral of nine policemen offered at Swat police lines

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The collective funeral of the nine martyred policemen were offered at Swat Police Line here Tuesday.

Besides others, the IGP Khyber Pakthunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, DIG Counter Terrorism Department, Tauseef Khalid, District Police Officer Swat, senior civil and military officers, and relatives of the victims attended.

Later, their bodies were shifted to their native villages and towns for last rituals where they were laid to rest in full police honour.

According to IGP KP, 15 people were martyred including nine policemen and six civilians, and about 43 others injured in the last night explosions at Counter Terrorism Department police station's ammunition depot.

As a result of huge fire and blasts, the police station was razed to ground besides caused damages to the nearby buildings where rescue operations started.

The people started coming to the residences of the victims and were offering fateha for eternal peace of the deceased.

Grief and sorrow prevailed in the natives areas of the deceased.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Swat Police Station

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

2 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

2 hours ago
 Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapp ..

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

2 hours ago
 Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: S ..

Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.