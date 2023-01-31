Collective funeral prayer of 27 police martyrs offered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A collective funeral prayer of 27 police martyrs of Mosque blast was offered at Police Line here late Monday.

KP police chief Mauzzam Jah Ansari, police and Army officers and officials of civil administration attended the funeral.

Later the coffins of police martyrs were dispatched to their respective areas for burial with official protocol.

Speaking on the occasion, KP IGP Mauzzam Jah Ansari said that KP Police was always ready to sacrifice lives for the protection of lives and properties of the people.

"Being a head of this force, I salute to those police officials who laid their lives in the deadly blast. These martyrs are our real heroes who sacrifice their lives for securing the future of the new generation. Their sacrifices will not go in vein." The police chief said that the bereaved families would not be left alone and their welfare would be the prime responsibility of KP police.