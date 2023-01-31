Collective funeral prayer of police martyrs offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A collective funeral prayer of police martyrs of the mosque blast was offered here at police lines late night.

KP police chief Mauzzam Jah Ansari, police and Army officers and officials of civil administration attended the funeral.

Later the coffins of police martyrs were dispatched to respective areas for burial with official protocol.

Speaking on the occasion, KP IGP Mauzzam Jah Ansari said that KP Police was always ready to sacrifice lives for protection of people's lives and property.

"Being a head of this force I salute to those police officials who laid their lives in the deadly blast. These martyrs are our real heroes who sacrifice their lives for securing future of new generation. Their sacrifices will not go in vein."The police chief said that the bereaved families would not be left alone and their welfare would be the prime responsibility of the KP police.