UrduPoint.com

'Collective Ground' Exhibition Kicks Off At PNCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

'Collective Ground' exhibition kicks off at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Wednesday held an exhibition which showcased the sculptures of 29 prominent Pakistani artists.

"Collective Ground is the exhibition's name which aims at highlighting the work of Pakistani sculptors at national level and help the younger generation to understand the important branch of visual arts," a PNCA official told APP.

He said the exhibition portraying contemporary artworks would give an opportunity to the artists to showcase his or her works.

The official said the exhibition would continue till August 10. However, it would remain closed on weekends.

Related Topics

Pakistan August

Recent Stories

British HC urges Pakistanis to apply for UK visa a ..

British HC urges Pakistanis to apply for UK visa at earliest

3 minutes ago
 Saima Noor shares her first video for fans on Inst ..

Saima Noor shares her first video for fans on Instagam

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest o ..

Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

2 hours ago
 PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt pa ..

PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt payments

2 hours ago
 IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.