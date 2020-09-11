UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collective Growth Projects Govt's Top Priority For Welfare Of People: Ziaullah

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Collective growth projects govt's top priority for welfare of people: Ziaullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Ziaullah Longove Friday said incumbent provincial government under leadership of Balochistan Chief Mir Jam Kamal Khan was giving priority on collective development projects.

He said acceleration works were being continued on development projects including health, education and other sachems. "A new strategy is being worked out to provide the best medical facilities to public in the province, the fruits of which are starting to reach the people in the respective areas", Ziaullah said.

He noted grounds and sports complexes were being constructed in all district of the province the mantel development of the youth along with the provision of educational opportunities.

The minister said all relevant departments were made functional to maintain durable peace in the province because peace is vital for development of the areas.

Our aim is to serve for welfare of the people and therefore, effective measures are being taken to ensure good governance, he added.

He said the present provincial regime headed by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was performing well which was also recognized by the Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit of Quetta.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Sports Education Visit All Government Best

Recent Stories

Glowing tributes paid to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali ..

56 minutes ago

Pompeo, Afghan negotiators converge on Qatar for p ..

56 minutes ago

France says Covid crisis 'worsening', aims to avoi ..

56 minutes ago

US Should Develop 'Khashoggi Sanctions' to Protect ..

56 minutes ago

Maxwell and Marsh rally Australia against England ..

58 minutes ago

US backs Taliban release amid French, Australian c ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.