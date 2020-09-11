QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Ziaullah Longove Friday said incumbent provincial government under leadership of Balochistan Chief Mir Jam Kamal Khan was giving priority on collective development projects.

He said acceleration works were being continued on development projects including health, education and other sachems. "A new strategy is being worked out to provide the best medical facilities to public in the province, the fruits of which are starting to reach the people in the respective areas", Ziaullah said.

He noted grounds and sports complexes were being constructed in all district of the province the mantel development of the youth along with the provision of educational opportunities.

The minister said all relevant departments were made functional to maintain durable peace in the province because peace is vital for development of the areas.

Our aim is to serve for welfare of the people and therefore, effective measures are being taken to ensure good governance, he added.

He said the present provincial regime headed by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was performing well which was also recognized by the Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit of Quetta.