Collective issues of South Waziristan’s tribes to be resolved: Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Commissioner Zafar ul islam Khattak Dera region has said that solid measures would be taken to address collective issues of all South Waziristan’s tribes through mutual consultation.

He expressed these views while addressing a jirga of Ahmedzai wazir tribe’ elders at the upper camp during his visit to the South Waziristan Lower’s headquarters Wana.

He said that steps were being taken to resolve collective issues of the tribesmen relating to land disputes, complaints against public offices and genuine demands of those protesting at the border of Angoor Adda.

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Muhammad Nasir Khan, Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Ashfaq Khan, and Assistant Commissioner Wana Faisal Ismail also accompanied him.

He said efforts would be made to build the road starting from the Wana area of Kar Kanra after mutual consultation with the tribal community for the convenience of the population.

He also highlighted the positive role of the Ahmad Zai wazir tribe in the wake of the war against terrorism, saying the government was acknowledging their sacrifices.

On this occasion, Malik Alauddin, Malik Yar Muhammad, Malik Jameel, Malik Tariq, and Malik Syed Allah Wazir presented their issues and demands.

Tribal elders demanded that the Commissioner urgently resolve the issues of the people at the Angoor Adda border, emphasizing the resolution of issues about Gardwari the Gomal area as per Anglo’s records and requesting practical steps for demarcation.

