Collective measures essential for development of country, Balochistan; Khetran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran on Thursday said that collective measures would be taken for development of the country and removing backwardness from the province.

He expressed these views while talking to tribal elders and common people in his native village Hajikot area of Barkhan district.

Wadera Abdullah Wagha, Wadera Lal Muhammad, Wadera Muhammad Hussain, Wadera Ghulam Sarwar Ishani, Miyanji Siddique, Sardarzada Salam Shah Khetran, Mir Ayub Khan Khetran and other tribal dignitaries were also present.

The Provincial Minister said that by completing the ongoing public welfare projects in the area, public problems could be solved saying that in this regard, the development projects in Barkhan district were also working well, while the current provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddu Bizenjo was working day and night for the progress of remote areas of the province.

Sardar Khetran said that it was part of our first priority to continue the clean and transparent development process to improve the quality of life of the people.

The quality of ongoing development schemes will be maintained and there will be no compromise on standard of projects, he added.

He said that unfortunately the governments of the past had not paid special attention to the welfare of the people, due to which even in today's modern era, education, health and employment were not available to the people, while now, unlike the past, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) rejected the politics of nationality, linguistics and nepotism and focused only on public service and their welfare.

Sardar Abdul Rehman said that we have also visited the buildings under construction for the development and prosperity of the area to get satisfaction and this series of visits would be continued in the future for ensuring standard of ongoing development projects for interest of the area.