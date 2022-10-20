Collective measures needed to eliminate menace of smog: Secretary

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Secretary for Environment Usman Ali Khan on Thursday said that collective measures were must to eliminate the menace of smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Secretary for Environment Usman Ali Khan on Thursday said that collective measures were must to eliminate the menace of smog.

He was speaking at a meeting here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, Executive Committee Members and former office-bearers were present.

The Secretary Environment said that the genuine businessmen should not support those elements that were responsible for environmental pollution.

He said that the smog level in Lahore was high, adding that the role of factories was only 20 to 30 percent and the major contributors were 6.5 million vehicles in Lahore with 42 percent share in smog. He said that the kilns and dust were also prominent causes of smog.

He urged the industrialists not to support the elements that were using carbon, rubber, tyres and other prohibited fuels.

Usman Ali Khan said that the genuine industrialists were well aware of the environment related standards and ensuring their implementation.

He said that the action was being taken against those factories where scrubbers were not installed, adding that the factories, which had scrubbers but working not properly, were only being given notices.

He said the Punjab government was going to unroll the Smog Policy 2022 soon, adding that there was a need to introduce cheap technology for the industries to control pollution.

"There is a dire need to create awareness among the general public regarding pollution", he added.

"There is no ban on the entry of trolleys, trucks and loaders carrying construction material and other goods in Lahore", he said and added that the teams had been deployed at Babu Sabu, Sagian and Thokar Niaz Baig entry points to get fees from the smoke-emitting vehicles and give 7-day time for vehicles fitness certificate. The department was going to arrange a seminar soon to create awareness, he added.

On the occasion, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that due to lack of awareness of environmental laws, there was a violation somewhere which should not be considered a crime.

He said that in the present era, such technologies had been introduced that were minimally affect the industrial production. He said that the government and environment department should spread awareness and help industry in getting these technologies.

The LCCI President said that the Lahore Chamber was providing awareness to its members about the environmental protection through seminars. He said that the Lahore Chamber was an active member of Smog Commission and Green Program and was fulfilling its responsibilities in a winsome manner.

