Collective measures to be taken to keep Mardan clean: Experts

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) To keep Mardan clean, everyone has to play a role, the city lacks a plan to dispose of the waste from the washrooms, and this waste is joining the sewage water affecting the health of masses.

These views were expressed by resource person Dr. Israr Ahmed during a workshop held in connection with the cleanliness drives of the Mardan district.

Executive Director IRSP Shah Nasir, Members of the WASH networks, and social organizations in Mardan in collaboration with Freshwater Action Network South Asia (FANSA) Pakistan under the auspices of IRSP, a non-governmental organization were also present.

The workshop was organized for social workers, women, municipal representatives, minorities and students. The speakers said that better relations between the government, international donors, and local NGOs are needed for participatory monitoring of the WASH sector in Mardan.

Dr. Israr Ahmad on this occasion said that there was a need for better coordination, where the government has provided basic facilities, the experts added during the workshop. There is a greater need for participatory monitoring, social workers, women, municipal representatives, minorities and students must participate in it, he added.

He said, plans should be made to provide wash facilities and set up an effective sanitation system at the urban level and joint monitoring of the projects should also be done. Emphasizing the need for planning to be done jointly, Dr. Israr Ahmad said, adding, everyone has to play a role to keep Mardan clean.

In the end, a participatory monitoring committee was established for participatory monitoring, and certificates presented to participants, he said.

