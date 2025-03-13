Collective Resolve Needed To Counter Terrorism: Rana Ihsan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 11:44 PM
Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Thursday the national unity and collective resolve was needed in such challenging times
Talking to a private news channel, he said that a strong, unified message must be conveyed to anti-state forces, making it clear that everyone stands united when it comes to defending the country.
He said that synchronization and harmony are essential for effectively addressing issues like terrorism.
He further said that synchronization and harmony noting that real success lies in the unity of the Federal government, provincial entities, security forces, and intelligence agencies working collaboratively.
He urged all political parties to set aside internal differences for the country’s progress.
Responding to a question, he called on the opposition to act with seriousness and responsibility.
He said that while the federal government remains open to dialogue and is fulfilling its responsibilities, provincial governments must also acknowledge their role. “Instead of political point-scoring, we must engage in dialogue and understanding to tackle this challenge effectively,” he added.
