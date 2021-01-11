UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collective Responsibility Urges For Development Of Country

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:33 PM

Collective responsibility urges for development of country

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi has said that bright future of the country can only be ensured by providing all the possible modern education facilities to young generation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi has said that bright future of the country can only be ensured by providing all the possible modern education facilities to young generation.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Youth Organization Sukkur at his office on Monday.

The ADC said that Pakistan is rich in natural resources but we will have to discharge our individual and collective responsibility to work for the development of the country.

He said that education is vital and indispensable for the resolutions of problems being faced by the people in the country.

He remarked that future of the country is associated with the enhancement of youth adding it is the reason that government has decided to allocate handsome for the purpose.

ADC Qureshi also threw light on skill programme, provision of interest-free loans and providing guidance to them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Young Sukkur All Government

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive kicks off in Nowshera

3 minutes ago

30 passenger injured when coach turned turtle at G ..

3 minutes ago

Two illegal petrol pumps sealed

3 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Authorizes Clinical Trials ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesia extends ban on foreign visitors for 14 d ..

20 minutes ago

Anti polio drive from Tuesday

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.