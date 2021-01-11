Collective responsibility urges for development of country

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi has said that bright future of the country can only be ensured by providing all the possible modern education facilities to young generation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi has said that bright future of the country can only be ensured by providing all the possible modern education facilities to young generation.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Youth Organization Sukkur at his office on Monday.

The ADC said that Pakistan is rich in natural resources but we will have to discharge our individual and collective responsibility to work for the development of the country.

He said that education is vital and indispensable for the resolutions of problems being faced by the people in the country.

He remarked that future of the country is associated with the enhancement of youth adding it is the reason that government has decided to allocate handsome for the purpose.

ADC Qureshi also threw light on skill programme, provision of interest-free loans and providing guidance to them.