Collective role essential to eliminate corruption from society: Commissioner

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah has said, "if we have to take our country towards prosperity, everyone must reform himself to starts the process of self-accountability on a daily basis".

He expressed these views while addressing a Seminar jointly organized by the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Administration Kohat on Friday as a chief guest. The topic of the Seminar was “Good Governance and Improvement in Public Service Delivery”.

The seminar beside the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram and Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Ali was also addressed by the District Khatib Mufti Shafiullah, Professor Dr. Kaleemullah of KUST and Vice Principal of Iqra Public school Kohat. The speakers openly spoke on the topic and gave useful suggestions.

On this occasion, students of government and private schools also presented their speeches on the menace of corruption.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat in his address while stressing the need to start a Jihad against corruption from the classroom level to uproot corruption, said that the biggest responsibility in this respect falls on the teachers. He also announced the establishment of Reception Desks in all district offices for the convenience and guidance of the public.

Commissioner Kohat said, unfortunately our goal from education is only obtaining a certificate or position. He said the institutions alone cannot work to eliminate the scourge of corruption, but everyone will have to play its part in it. He said that there are 8760 hours in a year, but we waste 8000 hours by working only 760 hours, which is a tragedy.

He said that corruption is a scourge that neither any civilized nor any constitution allows. Therefore, to achieve a dignified place in the comity of nations, we must have to say goodbye to corruption at all costs.

