Open Menu

Collective Role Essential To Eliminate Corruption From Society: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Collective role essential to eliminate corruption from society: Commissioner

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah has said, "if we have to take our country towards prosperity, everyone must reform himself to starts the process of self-accountability on a daily basis".

He expressed these views while addressing a Seminar jointly organized by the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Administration Kohat on Friday as a chief guest. The topic of the Seminar was “Good Governance and Improvement in Public Service Delivery”.

The seminar beside the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram and Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Ali was also addressed by the District Khatib Mufti Shafiullah, Professor Dr. Kaleemullah of KUST and Vice Principal of Iqra Public school Kohat. The speakers openly spoke on the topic and gave useful suggestions.

On this occasion, students of government and private schools also presented their speeches on the menace of corruption.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat in his address while stressing the need to start a Jihad against corruption from the classroom level to uproot corruption, said that the biggest responsibility in this respect falls on the teachers. He also announced the establishment of Reception Desks in all district offices for the convenience and guidance of the public.

Commissioner Kohat said, unfortunately our goal from education is only obtaining a certificate or position. He said the institutions alone cannot work to eliminate the scourge of corruption, but everyone will have to play its part in it. He said that there are 8760 hours in a year, but we waste 8000 hours by working only 760 hours, which is a tragedy.

He said that corruption is a scourge that neither any civilized nor any constitution allows. Therefore, to achieve a dignified place in the comity of nations, we must have to say goodbye to corruption at all costs.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Education Jihad Kohat Mufti All From Government

Recent Stories

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in ..

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong K ..

Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes

41 minutes ago
 Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for ..

Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design

47 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of ..

Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration

1 hour ago
 Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

17 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

17 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

17 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

17 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan