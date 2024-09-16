Open Menu

Collective Steps Stressed For Peace, Resolving Public Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Collective steps stressed for peace, resolving public issues

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A delegation of district Naizimeen Itihad on Monday called on District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan and discussed various issues.

The meeting was attended by Itihad’s president Khalid Mehmood, vice president Shaukat Armani, treasurer Iqbal, general secretary Arshad Haqqani, press secretary Farooq besides Hashmi Lala, chairman Faizullah, Bilal Bugti, and chairman Haibat.

According to the police spokesperson, the meeting discussed various issues including the state of law and order in the area.

The DPO Tank listened to the issues and assured immediate and effective measures.

The DPO emphasized that they should fully cooperate with the police to ensure peace and order.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan stated, "Your cooperation is like a beacon that lights our path. Ensuring law and order and the welfare of the area is our shared responsibility."

The DPO added that it was the need of the hour to strengthen trust and collaboration between the police and the public for ensuring peace in the area.

At the end of the meeting, all participants agreed to work together to establish peace and order, and they committed to taking immediate steps to address public issues.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Tank Nawaz Khan All

Recent Stories

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan