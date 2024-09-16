Collective Steps Stressed For Peace, Resolving Public Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 02:50 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A delegation of district Naizimeen Itihad on Monday called on District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan and discussed various issues.
The meeting was attended by Itihad’s president Khalid Mehmood, vice president Shaukat Armani, treasurer Iqbal, general secretary Arshad Haqqani, press secretary Farooq besides Hashmi Lala, chairman Faizullah, Bilal Bugti, and chairman Haibat.
According to the police spokesperson, the meeting discussed various issues including the state of law and order in the area.
The DPO Tank listened to the issues and assured immediate and effective measures.
The DPO emphasized that they should fully cooperate with the police to ensure peace and order.
DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan stated, "Your cooperation is like a beacon that lights our path. Ensuring law and order and the welfare of the area is our shared responsibility."
The DPO added that it was the need of the hour to strengthen trust and collaboration between the police and the public for ensuring peace in the area.
At the end of the meeting, all participants agreed to work together to establish peace and order, and they committed to taking immediate steps to address public issues.
APP/slm
