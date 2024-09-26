Collective steps to be taken for retaining durable peace in Balochistan: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Thursday said that collective measures would be taken to maintain durable peace in the province.

He shared these views while addressing the Public Jirga organized in Zhob Division. The Jirga was attended by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, parliamentarians, military leadership, district administration, political and tribal leaders, scholars, elders, and elected local government representatives.

The Governor said that the work of ongoing development projects in Zhob would be accelerated for the redressal of public grievances.

He said that this Grand Jirga would have a very positive impact on the peace and order situation, economic development, and creating a favorable environment in the entire province and in particular the Zhob Division.

The Governor said that peace and development are indispensable for each other, sustainable peace and public safety is the basis on which a civilized society moves towards construction and development.

Only a peaceful and economically prosperous society can enable its citizens to live with dignity, freedom, and prosperity, he said.

He said that the situation in the entire region is such that we are all being directly and indirectly affected by terrorism and radicalism so we have to come together to find a lasting solution to the current unrest.

Jaffar Khan said that there is a need for urgent consultation at the national level to deal with the current challenges. As a result, we can combine diverse points of view and prepare a common plan of action that will help promote peace, development, and prosperity, he noted.