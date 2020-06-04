UrduPoint.com
Collective Strategy Needed To Overcome Environmental Degradation: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that environmental degradation was a global challenge and a collective strategy was needed for overcoming it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that environmental degradation was a global challenge and a collective strategy was needed for overcoming it.

In his message on the World Environment Day, being observed on June 5, the CM said that environmental pollution had badly affected human health. The nations will have to take steps to protect green environment, he said and added that the population explosion and industrial development were affecting the global environment.

The PTI government had taken multiple measures to overcome pollution like billion tree tsunami and clean and green Pakistan programmes.

He said these initiatives were helping to decrease pollution level. The government had made tree-plantation a national movement to increase public awareness about the importance of natural resources that affected the environment, he added.

He urged the need for continuing environmental protection campaigns to educate people about the importance of environmental protection. Cutting of forests was a major reason for environmental degradation, protection of trees and survival of forests were imperative for overcoming environmental pollution, he added.

