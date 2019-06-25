Collective wisdom needed to tackle impact of climate change

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan ranked 7th among the countries exposed to climate change induced loss to their economy enhances urgency for an efficient national policy with active involvement of scientists, agriculturists, city planners and healthcare providers.

Experts talking to APP urged people across the country to realise that climate change is a fact affecting their lives in varied manners, and urgency to realise intensity of situation and to avert loss that has already set in getting further aggravated.

"Climate change is already causing considerable loss to the country's annual GDP," said a senior horticulturist and known exporter of fruits, vegetables and other horticulture goods of the country, Ahmad Jawad.

The horticulturist feared that surge in the rate of natural calamities coupled with poor managerial skills at varied levels may expose economy to further loss.

Dr. Rafi ul Haq supplementing Ahmad Jawad said climate induced threat may not be changed but its intensity can be significantly reduced through an efficient and pragmatic approach.

"Collective wisdom is definitely needed," he said mentioning that traditional practices applied by farmers can always be complemented with adequate technological interventions.

"This will help us to prepare for climate change induced dangers that lie ahead," said Ahmad Jawad reminding that floods, storms, landslides, droughts, wildfire, hail and tornados are the new norms of South Asia's ecology.

Elaborating his stance, the experts said surge in global temperature has not only led to rise in sea levels, but has also impacted the availability of agricultural land for cultivation.

"Equally alarming is the influence of rising temperatures on growing conditions for crops, with increases in crop failures and production declines threatening regional food security," said Dr. Haq.

Experts were of consensus opinion that agriculture sector needed to be revamped in accordance to modern trends helping raise in production with no compromise on quality.

Regretting that agriculture sector in the country lags far behind many of the other parts of world, they suggested need to promote drill sowing and quality seed especially for wheat and cotton that will enhance the growth rate up to 4%.

Need to promote the modern post harvest practices and curtail post harvest losses of grains and fruits was further suggested by them with equal attention towards investment in climate resilientvarieties.