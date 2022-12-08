UrduPoint.com

Collective Wisdom Vital To Resolve Crises, Kaira Says

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Collective wisdom vital to resolve crises, Kaira says

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Thursday urged upon the opposition to sit with the government to resolve all controversial issues and asked Imran Khan to adopt a 'collective wisdom' to control the economic meltdown and its consequences.

The coalition government did not close its doors for holding dialogue with the opposition to resolve all current issues, he said while speaking to ptv news channel adding that Imran Khan will have to play a responsible role in the national interest.

He said the opposition could not deceive people with their lies-based statements.

He said the government has categorically expressed willingness to hold unconditional and serious talks with PTI for the sake of political stability in the country.

He also advised that the PTI Chairman should show flexibility in his attitude as the government is ready to make electoral reforms through mutual consensus adding that all the political problems will only be resolved through dialogue rather than holding protests in the streets to pressurize the government, he added.

The government and the opposition should jointly make efforts for the progress and development of the country, he assured.

"Imran Khan must shun his arrogance, take the government onboard on critical issues being faced by the country instead of paying attention to his personal interests", he added.

