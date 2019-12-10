Collective working can yield positive repercussions of healthy population planning: Razzaque

Seasoned experts including the icons of family planning here on Tuesday emphasized the need of addressing and implementing the mechanism of accountability to ensure provision of quality family planning services in the country including Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Seasoned experts including the icons of family planning here on Tuesday emphasized the need of addressing and implementing the mechanism of accountability to ensure provision of quality family planning services in the country including Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The experts including Secretary Population Welfare Department of AJK government Raja Muhammad Razzaque, consultant UNFPA and Senior Adviser Maries Stopes Society Madam Mumtaz Eskar, Medical Superintendent Divisional HQ Hospital Mirpur Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor, Director Administration Health Services AJK Dr. Tariq Manzoor, Director Population Welfare Department of AJK Muhammad Zeesgab Arif and others expressed these views while addressing the second and concluding day of the two days capacity building workshop titled 'Human Right Based Family Planning Training Of Healthcare Providers In AJK'.

The grand moot was held under the auspices of the UNFPA and Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination of the Govt. of Pakistan with the coordination of the AJK Population Welfare Department in the light of recent recommendations of Council of Common Interest (CCI) for ensuring the functional integration of the AJK Population Welfare and Health Departments through raising awareness among healthcare service providers to rationalize the population of the country including AJK with available resources.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), formerly the United Nations Fund for Population Activities, is a UN organization. The UNFPA says it "is the lead UN agency for delivering a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled".

Senior officers of the AJK state health department including District Health Officers, Medical Superintendents of the state run hospitals and seasoned gynecologists from across Azad Jammu Kashmir attended the workshop.

Speakers expressed their respective valuable and highly informative inputs on the topic describing human rights based family planning training of healthcare providers in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

While inaugurating the Tuesday session of the workshop, Secretary Population Welfare Department of AJK government Raja Muhammad Razzaque emphasized the need of integration of the state-run departments of health and population in Azad Jammu & Kashmir to ensure vibrant collective result-oriented services in family and population planning with prime focus to encourage the production of quality future architects of the nation.

He continued that joint working of Health and Populating Welfare departments could yield positive results towards the healthy population planning in Pakistan and AJK.

Razzaque lauded the UNFPA-like global forums engaged in healthy services for ensuring uplift and betterment of the humanity through encouraging and facilitating holding of such capacity-building events in various parts of the world including Pakistan and AJK-like under developing areas.

The AJK Population Welfare Department Secretary called upon the audience to take due interest in the field to help making the programs viz-a-viz population welfare and planning complete success. He termed imparting the capacity building training population planning to the concerned stake holders including the health providers and the masses in general imperative at the present hour in view of the rapid population growth rate in Pakistan besides Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Raja Razzaque underlined that the family planning was the legal human right of all concerned under international law and the construction of Pakistan because of its being the most significant part of the human right.

He further pointed out that it was the responsibility of the state to ensure the universal access to the family planning under the spirit of the Universal declaration of human rights.

Razzaque also called for raising awareness among the stake holders for focusing to deliver quality education in AJK coupled with the spirit of self reformation for better service delivery.

"The integration of Health and Population Welfare Departments in AJK have to be move forwarded to achieve and maintain the required tasks through collective services in health and population welfare sectors", he urged.

He warned that in spite of the lack of resources, we were continually increasing our population without taking care of the future negative repercussions of the ongoing rapid population growth in the country.

In her detailed input on the topic of Human rights-based approach in family planning, the UNFPA Consultant Madam Mumtaz Asker underlined that the population planning had been the issue of Pakistan. She suggested for encouraging the human right-based approach in family planning.

Mumtaz strongly suggested for focusing on the exceptional care of the health of the mother and the child, besides to secure other required goals including the gender equality during the entire course of the family planning � with prime focus to especially the healthy society. She also strongly suggested for the financial empowerment of women besides bringing about other due reforms towards the healthy population planning to emerge as healthy and prosperous State.