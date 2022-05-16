UrduPoint.com

Collective Working Of Allied Parties Vital For Democratic Stability, Public Welfare: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Collective working of allied parties vital for democratic stability, public welfare: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that it was essential for all the coalition parties to work collectively to achieve the stability of democracy and for public welfare.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that it was essential for all the coalition parties to work collectively to achieve the stability of democracy and for public welfare.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said that in order to achieve the said objectives, the government would keep the national interest above all during its decision making.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political and economic situation, besides the measures to relieve the masses from inflation and bring in economic stability.

The prime minister reiterated his government's resolve to provide relief to the people by ensuring the availability of essential commodities at low prices. The government would utilize all available resources in this regard, he assured.

Both the leaders unanimously believed that the development and stability of Pakistan were linked with democracy and the supremacy of the constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Democracy All From Government

Recent Stories

Macron Appoints Elizabeth Borne as New French Prim ..

Macron Appoints Elizabeth Borne as New French Prime Minister - Elysee Palace

1 minute ago
 US Approves Renewed Military Action in Somalia Ami ..

US Approves Renewed Military Action in Somalia Amid New Terror Concerns - Offici ..

1 minute ago
 Putin warns Finland, Sweden over NATO as Ukraine b ..

Putin warns Finland, Sweden over NATO as Ukraine braces for eastern assault

1 minute ago
 European Commission Raises Brent Crude Oil Average ..

European Commission Raises Brent Crude Oil Average Price Forecast for 2022 to $1 ..

1 minute ago
 US, EU team up on chip making and Russia disinform ..

US, EU team up on chip making and Russia disinformation

30 minutes ago
 JetBlue Airways Undertakes Hostile Takeover of Spi ..

JetBlue Airways Undertakes Hostile Takeover of Spirit Airlines - Statement

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.