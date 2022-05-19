Collector Custom calls upon traders to utilize Hyderabad Dry Port facilities

The Collector Custom Hyderabad Dr. Sadiqullah Khan has called upon the traders to utilize Hyderabad Dry Port where all required facilities have been made available round the clock for them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Collector Custom Hyderabad Dr. Sadiqullah Khan has called upon the traders to utilize Hyderabad Dry Port where all required facilities have been made available round the clock for them.

Addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at HCCI Secretariat on Thursday, he assured that the Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) will be formed soon with the objective to address the issues being faced by the traders.

Besides, an awareness seminar will also be organized for traders community regarding one window operation, he said and added that the traders can lodge an online complaint if any to collector Secretariat for resolving their issues.

He informed that the collectorate has achieved 114 percent customs goods transport target with the support of traders and industrialists.

The President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui in his welcome address while highlighting the issues of the traders appreciated the efforts being made by the Collectorate Custom for providing facilities to the business community and hoped that liaison between the community andcustom will further be increased in future.