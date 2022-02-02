Collector Customs emphasizes joint committee formation to resolve business community issues

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Collector Customs Hyderabad Dr. Sadiqullah Khan has emphasized the need of formation of joint committee of chamber and customs management in order to resolve the issues being faced by the business community.

This he emphasized while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry during his visit to HCSTSI secretariat on Wednesday.

According to HCSTSI spokesman, the Collector Custom advised the traders to utilize the services of Hyderabad Dry Port for promotion of their business activities. All required facilities are available at the dry port at the pattern of Karachi Port with round the clock service availability and staff, he said and added that maximum utilization of the services of dry port would also force the collectorate to provide more facilities to business community.

He said that the Collectorate of Customs was making all out efforts to curb the menace of smuggling of goods from Afghanistan and Iran. Smuggling is one the major issues being faced by the country which needs to be unearthed at the earliest, he said and added that the Collectorate has succeeded in controlling the smuggling of tobacco, cigarettes and betel nuts.

He also called upon the business community to adopt latest technologies for promotion of their business. In this regard, he informed that a joint workshop will be organized to brief the business community about the latest technologies being uses in business sector.

Earlier, the President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon in his welcome address highlighted the issues being faced by the business community particularly during handling at Hyderabad Dry Port.