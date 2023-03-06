PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Saleem has honored Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi with an award for effective projection of problems faced by the business community of the province.

The award was conferred to Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi during a meeting with Collector Customs at his office, says a press release issued here on Monday.

Before offering the award, the Director of Customs highly appreciated the services of Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi for highlighting the problems being faced by the business community especially those associated with Pak-Afghan trade.

The business community of KP and officials of relevant government departments have great regard for services rendered by Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi for the promotion of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Muhammad Saleem remarked.

It merits mention here that Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has also received awards from Commerce and Trade and Federal Ombudsman departments for his services for the cause of promotion of commercial activities in the region.

He plays an effective role in highlighting different problems by contacting high-ups of different departments besides issuing press statements in this regard.

His services for the establishment of Azakhel Dry Port and for making it promotional are acknowledged and appreciated by office bearers of different trade bodies.