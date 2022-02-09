Collectorate Customs (Preventive) Hyderabad crackdown against smuggling successfully continued in its range

The crackdown of Collectorate Customs (Preventive) Hyderabad against organized smuggling in its range is in full swing as its team seized 10 more smuggled non duty paid vehicles worth Rs 19.8 million during checking at Customs Check Post Jacobabad the other day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The crackdown of Collectorate Customs (Preventive) Hyderabad against organized smuggling in its range is in full swing as its team seized 10 more smuggled non duty paid vehicles worth Rs 19.8 million during checking at Customs Check Post Jacobabad the other day.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the Collectorate Customs (Preventive) Hyderabad received credible information about smuggling of non duty paid/vehicles. On such information, a team was constituted along with Pakistan Shahbaz Rangers 82 Wing which successfully foiled the attempts of smuggling and seized 10 Vehicles including one each Toyota Surf Model-2005, Toyota Premio Model-2008, Toyota Prius Model-2009 Toyota Fielder Model-2006, two each Suzuki Swift Models 2007, 2012, Toyota Axio Models 2006, 2007 and Toyota Vitz Models 2004, 2013 valuing approximately Rs 19.8 millions.

During the current month, the Collectorate Cutoms (Preventive) Hyderabad also detected seven cases worth Rs 39.04 million of smuggled/non duty paid goods. The seized goods includes 1000 kilograms Iranian Origin Milk Powder, 2800 yards Cloth, 500 kilograms Cutch Slab, 99 sticks Cigarettes, 354 liters Motor Oil, 2697 pieces Auto Parts and 120 mobile Phone Sets.

Meanwhile, in the month of January 2022, the teams of collectorate had seized smuggles items and goods worth Rs 157.

381 million from different parts of its range by detecting 56 cases. The seized items and goods included 13 NDP Vehicles, 7026 Mobile Phone Sets , 1250 kilograms Chinese salt (Ajino Motto), 13140 kilograms Betel Nuts, 1089 Tyres, 16600 yards Cloth, 120000 packets Indian Gutkha, 4950 kilograms Milk Powder, 11000 liters High Speed Diesel and other commodities.

During the period of six months from July to December 2021, the teams of collectorate successfully conducted anti-smuggling operations and detected 278 cases worth Rs. 1032.637 million. The seized goods include 55 non-duty paid vehicles, 485 grams heroine, 674 kilograms Charas, 10427 yards Cloth, 17066 strips of contraband Medicines, 2071690 sachets Indian Gutkha, 23843 sticks Cigarettes, 16556 pieces of Auto Parts, 20810 kilograms Cumin Seed, 50766 kilograms Betel Nuts and 32 Transport Vehicles used in transportation of smuggled goods which seized under Section 157 of Custom Act 1969.

The Collector Customs, Hyderabad Dr. Sadiqullah Khan appreciated the staff and team headed by the Additional Collector Asim Rehman, the Assistant Collector Tariq Hussain, Assistant Collector Irfan Mangi and Assistant Collector Mano Mal Gulwani for their successful efforts in detecting the cases and hoped that they would continue discharge their responsibilities dedication to curb the menace of smuggling.