College announces free education for kids of martyr police officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :A private college of physiotherapy announced free education for kids of martyr police officials and relief on fee of all medical tests from laboratory.

The decision was made by the administration of college during visit of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali here on Saturday.

The college administration said that retire and on duty police officials would be offered relief in charges of different medical tests while free education would also be provided to kids of martyr police officials in the college.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Syed Khurram Ali lauded the college administration for offering such facilities for the department.

He said that physiotherapy not also relax muscle but also bring improvement in performance of human body. He stressed upon the need of extra curricular activities for students.

The regional police officer said that the department have initiated various steps for welfare of the police officials. He said that a mentally relaxed and satisfied official could bring positive changes in performance.

SP Cantt. Muhammad Kamran and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.