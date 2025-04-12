College Cricket Team Wins Gold Medal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The cricket team of Government Ambala Muslim Graduate College, Sargodha, has clinched the gold medal at the provincial-level cricket tournament organized by the Higher education Department on Saturday.
In a thrilling final match, the Sargodha-based team defeated the Sahiwal Division team to secure the top position.
On the occasion, Director Colleges Sargodha Division, Dr. Naheed Naz, congratulated the college’s principal, Dr. Muhammad Azhar, team coach, officials, and players for their outstanding performance.
Recent Stories
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM5 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood5 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death5 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal5 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis5 minutes ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran15 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML2 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide2 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks2 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins2 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards2 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP2 hours ago