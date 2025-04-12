College cricket team wins gold medal

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The cricket team of Government Ambala Muslim Graduate College, Sargodha, has clinched the gold medal at the provincial-level cricket tournament organized by the Higher education Department on Saturday.

In a thrilling final match, the Sargodha-based team defeated the Sahiwal Division team to secure the top position.

On the occasion, Director Colleges Sargodha Division, Dr. Naheed Naz, congratulated the college’s principal, Dr. Muhammad Azhar, team coach, officials, and players for their outstanding performance.