College for Home Economic & Management Sciences to work under FDE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The administrative control of the Federal Government College for Home Economic & Management Sciences has been shifted under control of Federal Directorate of education (FDE) with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday, the institution will continue to Governed by their existing rules.

Earlier, the college was working as sub-ordinate office of the Education Ministry, it added.