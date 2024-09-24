Open Menu

College Girl Hit To Death By Speeding Truck

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

College girl hit to death by speeding truck

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A tragic accident claimed the life of a 16-year-old first-year college student after she was hit by a speeding truck while returning home from college.

According to Rescue 1122, Aqsa, a resident of Madina Colony, Burewala, succumbed to her injuries at hospital.

She was crossing the Multan Road, when a speeding truck hit her. The truck driver fled after the accident. She was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Burewala but transferred to Sahiwal due to the critical nature of her injuries. However, she died at the hospital. A case has been registered against the truck driver and efforts are underway to arrest him, police said.

