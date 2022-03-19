UrduPoint.com

College Librarians Suffer Due To No Chance Of Promotions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

College librarians suffer due to no chance of promotions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Librarians of Islamabad Model Colleges on Saturday demanded of the concerned authorities to introduce a mechanism of higher time scale for their promotion to mitigate their long sufferings.

According to an official source, the librarians serving at Islamabad Model Colleges are stuck at their current basic pay scale with no opportunity of promotion in the upper scales.

The college librarians who are appointed through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in BPS-17, retire in the same scale after attaining the age of sixty years as the structure of the federal education system doesn't allow them for a promotion.

In almost all the organizations, whether public or private, there is always a hierarchy of posts consisting of higher posts and lower posts. Employees march behind their erstwhile seniors in the feeder lower cadre on the promotion ladder but in case of college librarians there is no such array. That's why they are often found in search of a new job where they may move up in their career.

A librarian working in a local college on the condition of anonymity said, promotion chances are absolutely zero for the librarians who are appointed through FPSC. Teachers get promotion under four-tier promotion formula; FDE officers and non-teaching staff also get promotion under a proper mechanism but unfortunately there is no such mechanism of promotion for librarians.

We demanded a grant of higher time scale but to no avail, he added.

A female librarian said that provinces like Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh had devised a promotion formula for their college librarians and had promoted many librarians so far but FDE had not still made any strategy to upgrade the senior librarians who have spent over twenty years in the same scale. Because of this, librarians want to change jobs elsewhere but they couldn't find a new job due to either non availability of opportunities in the field or being overage. We unfortunately are stuck in the dead-end position, she added.

Talking to APP, Dr Rahima Rahman, President of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) said, librarians are the major contributors in the academic set up of the FDE. They facilitate both the students and teachers. They are also members of various college committees constituted for the smooth running of the institutions. Regrettably, they face difficulties in career development opportunities such as promotion, she expressed and added, no employee wants to be stuck in a dead-end job.

She demanded the authorities to introduce a mechanism of higher time scale for college librarians to mitigate their long sufferings.

