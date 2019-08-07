College Of Home Economics (CHE) Extends Date Of Admission To Aug 26
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:35 PM
The College of Home Economics (CHE), University of Peshawar has extended date of admission for FA, F.Sc Part-I to August 26
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The College of Home Economics (CHE), University of Peshawar has extended date of admission for FA, F.Sc Part-I to August 26.
In a statement issued here Wednesday, Principal of the college Dr. Farhatun Nisa said that orientation ceremony would be held on August 27 after completion of admission process.