UrduPoint.com

College Of Physicians And Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Delegations Meets Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 10:05 PM

College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) delegations meets Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

A delegation of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), led by its president Prof Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Tuesday and discussed training of doctors, improvement of hospitals' treatment facilities and availability of senior doctors at their workplaces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), led by its president Prof Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Tuesday and discussed training of doctors, improvement of hospitals' treatment facilities and availability of senior doctors at their workplaces.

The caretaker CM directed the health department to ensure the presence of the senior registrars (consultants) in hospital emergencies. Improving the healthcare system was a priority of the government and the research and development sector was of utmost importance in providing quality medical facilities, he said and maintained that attention was needed to be given to the training of doctors, introduction of new courses and specialization in modern medical treatment.

The stakeholders would be consulted about the CPSP recommendations and decisions would be taken on feasible recommendations to move forward, he added.

The delegation congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on assuming the post of caretaker CM while Muhammad Shoaib Shafi briefed about training and specialization programmes.

The delegation included SVP-CPSP Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, Prof. Amir Zaman Khan, Prof. Abrar Ashraf Ali and Maj Gen (r) Prof. Mazhar Ishaq.

Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Dr Jamal Nasir and health secretaries werealso present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Nasir Post Government

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar ..

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar Coup Anniversary - Treasury

8 minutes ago
 Only 7 health symptoms directly related to long Co ..

Only 7 health symptoms directly related to long Covid, study revealed

6 minutes ago
 KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing deat ..

KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing death toll mounts to 95 with 221 i ..

6 minutes ago
 Peshawar Blast: MNAs urge consensus policy to comb ..

Peshawar Blast: MNAs urge consensus policy to combat terrorism, violent extremis ..

6 minutes ago
 Tank Transfers to Kiev May Provoke Supply of More ..

Tank Transfers to Kiev May Provoke Supply of More Powerful Weapons - De Gaulle's ..

6 minutes ago
 Scalise Says Republicans Would Move to Kick Congre ..

Scalise Says Republicans Would Move to Kick Congresswoman Omar From Foreign Affa ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.