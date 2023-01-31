College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) delegations meets Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), led by its president Prof Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Tuesday and discussed training of doctors, improvement of hospitals' treatment facilities and availability of senior doctors at their workplaces.

The caretaker CM directed the health department to ensure the presence of the senior registrars (consultants) in hospital emergencies. Improving the healthcare system was a priority of the government and the research and development sector was of utmost importance in providing quality medical facilities, he said and maintained that attention was needed to be given to the training of doctors, introduction of new courses and specialization in modern medical treatment.

The stakeholders would be consulted about the CPSP recommendations and decisions would be taken on feasible recommendations to move forward, he added.

The delegation congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on assuming the post of caretaker CM while Muhammad Shoaib Shafi briefed about training and specialization programmes.

The delegation included SVP-CPSP Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, Prof. Amir Zaman Khan, Prof. Abrar Ashraf Ali and Maj Gen (r) Prof. Mazhar Ishaq.

Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Dr Jamal Nasir and health secretaries werealso present.