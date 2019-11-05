UrduPoint.com
'College Of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Renowned, Respectable Institution'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:20 PM

'College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) renowned, respectable institution'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Secretary Momin Agha on Tuesday said that College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) was a renowned and respectable institution of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, he said that graduates from CPSP were performing commendable services throughout world including Pakistan.

Momin Agha said, "CPSP has made an important decision regarding postgraduate trainers and we welcome this principle decision."He expressed the hope that this decision would leave positive impacts at other students as well.

