College Principal, Accomplice Held For Assaulting Female Student
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 09:54 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Sadar Police Dunyapur have arrested a private college principal and his accomplice for allegedly assaulting a female student and blackmailing her.
According to Station House Officer (SHO) Faizan Raza, the case was promptly registered after the victim’s family submitted a complaint.
District Police Officer (DPO) Lodhran, Capt (retd) Ali Bin Tariq, took immediate notice of the incident and ordered strict action against the suspects.
Acting on these directives, the police successfully apprehended both suspects named Usman and his accomplice Muhammad Zubair and launched a thorough investigation.
DPO Ali Bin Tariq said that those involved in exploiting innocent girls didn't deserve any relaxation.
He further emphasized that the investigation will be conducted on merit and the culprits will be brought to justice.
